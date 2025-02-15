Menu

Canada

Fredericton coffee roaster gets boost from ‘buy Canadian’ movement

By Johnny James Global News
Posted February 15, 2025 5:00 am
Fredericton coffee roaster gets boost from Buy Canadian campaign
WATCH: Buying more Canadian products has been top of mind in the current standoff with the Trump administration over U.S. tariffs. But in the wake of the impending trade war, a local New Brunswick company is receiving a boost from those making an effort to keep more of their spending money in house. Johnny James reports.
While U.S. tariff threats continue to create uncertainty for Canadians, it has also spurred people to shop locally and buy Canadian-made products.

Laura Richard, the co-founder and COO of Saltwinds Coffee, says their online store exploded instantly after tariffs were brought to the table.

“It didn’t stop,” she said. “We were getting notifications about sales and orders coming in all night and, even after the tariffs were delayed, we still see that increase.”

The company surpassed their busiest single sales day of the year, including Cyber Monday, Black Friday and Boxing Day. The Fredericton-based coffee roaster hit their February sales target in just the first week of the month.

“We’re about three or four times up what we normally are (in sales),” said Richard.

“What you see on the cart behind me is just the orders we have received in a couple of hours and that keeps going all day, every day.”

Richard says they are more than happy to help Canadians support their own in this difficult economic climate.

“To have the chance to serve that need and help our country rethink their buying habits is something we are delighted to be able to do,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

