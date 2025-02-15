Fredericton coffee roaster gets boost from ‘buy Canadian’ movement

Send this page to someone via email

While U.S. tariff threats continue to create uncertainty for Canadians, it has also spurred people to shop locally and buy Canadian-made products.

Laura Richard, the co-founder and COO of Saltwinds Coffee, says their online store exploded instantly after tariffs were brought to the table.

“It didn’t stop,” she said. “We were getting notifications about sales and orders coming in all night and, even after the tariffs were delayed, we still see that increase.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The company surpassed their busiest single sales day of the year, including Cyber Monday, Black Friday and Boxing Day. The Fredericton-based coffee roaster hit their February sales target in just the first week of the month.

“We’re about three or four times up what we normally are (in sales),” said Richard.

“What you see on the cart behind me is just the orders we have received in a couple of hours and that keeps going all day, every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Richard says they are more than happy to help Canadians support their own in this difficult economic climate.

“To have the chance to serve that need and help our country rethink their buying habits is something we are delighted to be able to do,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above.