Loblaw staff at 2 B.C. stores to wear body cameras due to ‘rising retail crime’

Loblaw has announced it is continuing its pilot program of staff wearing body cameras in two B.C. locations.

The retail giant confirms the Shoppers Drug Mart at 32930 South Fraser Way and the Real Canadian Superstore on Gladwin Road, both in Abbotsford, will be part of the program.

“Retail crime, including violent incidents, has risen significantly across the country in recent years,” Catherine Thomas, vice president of communications for Loblaw Companies Limited said.

“The safety of our customers and store teams remains our top priority. As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance store security, we are expanding the pilot of body-worn cameras to additional locations, including two locations in Abbotsford.”

The company already launched the program in Saskatoon and Calgary.

Thomas said the technology is intended to help “de-escalate situations and create a safer experience for both customers and colleagues. We remain committed to implementing meaningful measures to support safety in our stores.”

A notice on the door of the Shoppers Drug Mart states that the cameras will only be turned on when there is a risk of an escalated encounter.

One privacy expert told Global News that this program does raise some questions.

“Anytime you have a camera or you’re capturing information, that’s peoples’ facial images, personally identifiable data, and it could be used for purposes never intended,” Ann Cavoukian, the former information and privacy commissioner for Ontario, who also developed the methodology Privacy by Design, told Global News.

“So that’s the cautionary tale.”

Cavoukian said she understands that rising crime in their stores has made Loblaw want to do something about that and she said they should be open with the public about why their employees are wearing cameras.

She also said they should delete any data where there is no incident and not retain any footage that is not required for a police investigation.

While there is an expectation that police officers will be wearing body cameras, Cavoukian said no one expects that when they are shopping for groceries and other items.

“Privacy forms the foundation of our freedom,” she added.

While employees and companies should not have to put up with unlawful incidents or personal safety issues, Cavoukian said the companies have to be transparent about what they are doing and why.

Thomas confirmed that any footage will not be used for marketing and the footage not required for an investigation will be deleted as soon as possible.

“Otherwise, where required to support further investigation, the footage will be stored in a secure, cloud-based system for the required timeframe.

“In the event of an incident that is reported to law enforcement, the footage will be shared with law enforcement, as necessary, in compliance with applicable laws.”

-with files from Rumina Daya