RCMP search for missing Saskatchewan woman after car stolen in armed robbery

RCMP say they’re looking for a missing woman who was reportedly inside a car when it was stolen.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in North Battleford, northwest of Saskatoon.

They say a man armed with a gun had approached a car with two women inside.

View image in full screen Leanna Frenchman is shown in a Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. RCMP say Frenchman is missing after a car she was in was stolen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP.

One woman left the vehicle unharmed, but the other was still inside when the man got in and drove off.

Police say they’re concerned for the well-being of 33-year-old Leanna Frenchman.

She’s described as five-feet-six-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen with the man in a red 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Saskatchewan license plate 186 NSA.