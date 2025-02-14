RCMP search for missing Saskatchewan woman after car stolen in armed robbery

RCMP say they’re looking for a missing woman who was reportedly inside a car when it was stolen.
Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in North Battleford, northwest of Saskatoon.
They say a man armed with a gun had approached a car with two women inside.
One woman left the vehicle unharmed, but the other was still inside when the man got in and drove off.
Police say they’re concerned for the well-being of 33-year-old Leanna Frenchman.
She’s described as five-feet-six-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen with the man in a red 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Saskatchewan license plate 186 NSA.
