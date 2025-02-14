Menu

Crime

RCMP search for missing Saskatchewan woman after car stolen in armed robbery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2025 11:22 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP say they’re looking for a missing woman who was reportedly inside a car when it was stolen.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in North Battleford, northwest of Saskatoon.

They say a man armed with a gun had approached a car with two women inside.

Leanna Frenchman is shown in a Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. RCMP say Frenchman is missing after a car she was in was stolen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Leanna Frenchman is shown in a Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. RCMP say Frenchman is missing after a car she was in was stolen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP.
One woman left the vehicle unharmed, but the other was still inside when the man got in and drove off.

Police say they’re concerned for the well-being of 33-year-old Leanna Frenchman.

She’s described as five-feet-six-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen with the man in a red 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with Saskatchewan license plate 186 NSA.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

