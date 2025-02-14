ANALYSIS: Nothing better than patriotism and pucks at international tournament

I was lucky enough to have a front-row seat in 2002 as Canada faced the United States for a gold medal at the Salt Lake City Olympics.

And lucky enough to have a similar seat in 2010 in Vancouver for Crosby’s golden goal against the U.S.A. Memorable events, for sure. And for a generation of fans, many can recall where they were when Sid slid that puck past Ryan Miller — just as my generation can recall where they were when Paul Henderson scored in Game 8 in Moscow in 1972.

Iconic moments, not just in hockey, but in Canadian pop culture.

I was also intrinsically involved in 1996, when the United States dethroned Canada at the World Cup of Hockey in Montreal — in the same building where the 4 Nations Face-Off is being played. For Canadians, that was heartbreaking. Many Americans think that victory was as important as the 1980 Lake Placid Miracle on Ice in creating awareness for hockey and growing the game.

What it speaks to is the evolution of a true hockey rivalry: the best hockey rivalry. For the longest time, we assumed it would always be Canada vs. the Soviet Union or Russia. But now, as we wait for Saturday night in Montreal — and from what we’ve seen at the past few world junior championships — Canada’s biggest and best rival is the United States.

And there’s so much irony to know that Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck, Auston Matthews and Brady Tkachuk, all Americans playing for Canadian NHL teams, will turn from heroes to villains, for at least one night. Cheers will morph into boos on Saturday, as the Maple Leaf faces the red, white and blue — and some of the game’s greatest players don’t play with their clubs, but play for their country. It’s not personal, just national pride.

And with the ever-present political tension between our two countries, Saturday might just be a classic.

Nothing better than patriotism and pucks.