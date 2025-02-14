Ontario votes: Party leaders to tackle northern issues in first debate of campaign

See more sharing options

Ontario’s main party leaders will square off on northern issues today in their first debate of the election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have all travelled to North Bay, Ont., for the debate.

The event hosted by the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Canadore College.

Stiles announced her northern platform, which includes promises of more doctors and affordable homes for the north, on Thursday.

Crombie has also pledged to bring more doctors to northern communities, as part of her promise to get everyone in the province a family doctor within four years.

The snap election Ford called will be held on Feb. 27.