Manitoba Premier Kinew stresses long-term goal as U.S. tariffs battle continues

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says a trip by Canada’s premiers to Washington, D.C., has been a success even though there’s no sign of a change in American plans to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

Kinew met with many people during the two-day trip, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, a former North Dakota governor.

Kinew says Burgum is very familiar with Manitoba and Canadian issues, and his new position means that Manitoba has an “in” in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kinew says he and some colleagues also bumped into and talked briefly with Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO who is a top Trump adviser.

Trump has shown no sign of backing down from his tariffs threat and, shortly before Kinew’s press conference, repeated that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Kinew says this week’s meetings were an opportunity to make an early impression on the new U.S. administration and drive home the steps Canada is taking to address U.S. concerns over issues including border security and drug trafficking.

“For Manitoba and Canada to get in on the ground floor, I think is important,” Kinew said in a call with reporters Thursday.

“I just want to remind folks and encourage people to reflect on the fact that this isn’t just about the next four hours or the next four days. This is about the next four years. And so being here this week … I think is a good step and hopefully provides reassurance to people in Manitoba and across Canada.”

The premiers also met with members of Congress to stress the importance of trade in agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors, he added.