Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski delivers first state of the city address

Regina mayor Chad Bachynski held his first state of the city address Thursday, marking the 57th annual address in the Queen City.

The new mayor put a heavy focus on Regina’s future growth and economy and how city council can bring more attention to the city far and wide.

“Safety, affordability, infrastructure and homelessness. These are the key pillars we are planning to address over the next four years,” Bachynski said during his address.

Businesses and community leaders gathered at the Conexus Arts Centre to hear Bachynski’s plan for the future.

Bachynski said he was happy with how the speech went.

“I think people were resonating with what I had to say and again we’re trying to get that positive view of the city not just here in Regina but outside of Regina and across Canada,” he said.

One of Bachynski’s main goals is to attract more business investment, events and new residents to help support the local economy and the city’s infrastructure.

“We’re trying to show people that regina is a great place for people to live, work and play.”

Bachynski pointed to ongoing projects such as the indoor aquatic facility, joint-use schools and downtown revitalization projects.

“A safe and vibrant downtown is key to a growing city.”

As part of a campaign to attract more people, Economic Development Regina (EDR) has launched Regina 25, a program that will highlight industry and community leaders in the city.

“We are so excited to celebrate 25 incredible individuals who embody the spirit of our city,” Bachynski said. “The leadership and talent among us is inspiring. This initiative will shine a spotlight on these extraordinary individuals and share their stories with a local and global audience, highlighting the many opportunities that Regina offers.”

A selection panel will choose the 25 individuals who best represent the values and achievements of Regina in five categories including: Growers, Game-changers, Grassroots, Quick Studies and Mentors.

“Regina’s unique spirit is defined by its ambitious yet humble ‘get-it-done” attitude, EDR CEO Chris Lane said. “Regina 25 honours this spirit by recognizing individuals who have transformed the community and economy, making Regina a city where people and businesses thrive.”

EDR is calling on members of the community to nominate individuals who “embody Regina’s vibrant spirit and have made a lasting impact.”

“Whether it’s a business leader, entrepreneur, or an unsung hero, the program is about recognizing those who make Regina a better place to live, work, and invest,” EDR said in a release.