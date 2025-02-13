Group of companies bands together to pledge $5.5M to help Jasper recover from wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

As the mountain resort town of Jasper continues to recover from last year’s devastating wildfires, a group of tourism companies has pledged to spend $5.5 million to help the Alberta community recover.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. issued a news release on Thursday to make the investment announcement. The initiative involves Pursuit, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Rocky Mountaineer, Jasper Brewing and Maligne Range Distilling.

Pursuit said the money will be geared towards wildfire recovery, supporting “sustainable tourism growth and revitalization” in the community, restoration efforts and “creating a foundation for community prosperity and strengthening Jasper’s position as a premier travel destination.”

Details about the timeline of the spending and exactly where it would go were not immediately disclosed.

“This donation underscores Pursuit’s deep commitment to the people of Jasper,” said Stuart Back, the chief operating officer of Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit. “To help drive the town’s continued recovery, these funds are an investment in a sustainable future that benefits visitors, local businesses and the national park we all treasure.

“We stand with our community and tourism partners in rebuilding and strengthening Jasper as a premier destination, and we welcome others to join us in ensuring a resilient future for the region.”

Of the money the companies plan to spend, $3 million will come from Pursuit, $1.5 million will come from Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, $1 million will come from Rocky Mountaineer and “upwards of $300,000 from Jasper Brewing and Maligne Range in Jasper [will come] through auction proceeds,” Pursuit said.

The July fires in Jasper National Park forced thousands of people to flee the area and destroyed about 350 homes and businesses, according to local officials. Late last month, the Insurance Bureau of Canada provided a revised estimate on the total damage caused by the fires, noting that had increased to $1.23 billion from $880 million.

“The wildfires have had a profound impact, and we continue to be deeply grateful for the efforts of first responders who worked relentlessly to protect and support our community,” Garrett Turta, the general manager of the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, said in a statement Thursday.

“For over a century, our resort has stood alongside Jasper through both triumphs and challenges — and, together with our partners, we are committed to investing in its recovery, helping to rebuild and reaffirm Jasper’s position as one of Canada’s most cherished destinations.”

Tristan Armstrong, the CEO of Rocky Mountaineer, which offers train trips through the Rockies, noted Jasper is home to many of the company’s team members.

“We are wholly committed to contributing to a vibrant, welcoming Jasper for decades to come,” Armstrong said.

This week has seen the first trailers to be used by displaced Jasper residents arrive in the community. The interim housing will first be offered to essential workers like doctors, nurses and teachers.

By the end of the week, about 100 trailers that offer about 200 livable spaces are expected to be in the townsite. They are being brought in by Parks Canada.

The Alberta government has committed $112 million for housing in the park but said last month that some of the funding could be off the table if it was not used to build detached, single-family homes. The municipality and Parks Canada have said they would like to prioritize higher-density housing.

–with files from The Canadian Press