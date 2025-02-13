Winter storm brings school closures, cancellations to Maritime provinces

Send this page to someone via email

All schools were closed this morning in New Brunswick, where heavy snow was expected in central and northern parts of the province, followed by an ugly mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

In Prince Edwards Island, schools were closed in the morning as the forecast calls for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow on the west side of the province, with ice pellets and freezing rain coating eastern and central areas by tonight.

Schools across Nova Scotia were either closed in the morning or scheduling early dismissals as the storm advanced from the west, bringing up to four hours of freezing rain to the western side of the province, including Halifax.

Cape Breton was expected to get between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow — and when the storm reaches Newfoundland tonight, gusts along the south coast could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.