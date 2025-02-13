Menu

Weather

Winter storm brings school closures, cancellations to Maritime provinces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2025 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: February 13'
Global News Morning Forecast: February 13
Ross Hull gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
All schools were closed this morning in New Brunswick, where heavy snow was expected in central and northern parts of the province, followed by an ugly mix of ice pellets and freezing rain.

In Prince Edwards Island, schools were closed in the morning as the forecast calls for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow on the west side of the province, with ice pellets and freezing rain coating eastern and central areas by tonight.

Schools across Nova Scotia were either closed in the morning or scheduling early dismissals as the storm advanced from the west, bringing up to four hours of freezing rain to the western side of the province, including Halifax.

Cape Breton was expected to get between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow — and when the storm reaches Newfoundland tonight, gusts along the south coast could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

