Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Rand Teed

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 4:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Rand Teed'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Rand Teed
From specializing in addictions counselling to developing the award-winning television series Drug Class, Rand Teed has spent decades educating the public about the negative effects of substance abuse.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

From specializing in addictions counselling to developing the award-winning television series Drug ClassRand Teed has spent decades educating the public about the negative effects of substance abuse.

For more than 50 years, Teed, an internationally certified prevention specialist and a Canadian certified addictions counsellor, has been working with people — primarily teenagers — to help them recognize the impact drug and alcohol use can have.

However, Teed’s story started with his own experiences related to substance use.

“I’m a person in long-term recovery. I’ve been drug and alcohol free since 1972, and what I realized from that is that my drug and alcohol use robbed me of my power, robbed me of my passion for life. It became kind of the only thing that I cared about,” Teed shared.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“And once I stopped, I realized that I had lots of work to do to get myself feeling good about who I was and how I was without drugs and alcohol because it had been my solution to everything for a long time.

Story continues below advertisement

Teed, who lived in Craven, Sask., for years but now calls the Moosomin, Sask., area home, says he’s a teacher by heart and by nature. One of his passions comes from seeing people get better and take back control of their lives.

“Most of the work I do is about helping people understand that they can get their power back by changing their relationships with substances but, more importantly, changing their relationship with their thinking.”

Trending Now

Throughout the years, Teed’s work has been acknowledged with accolades and awards, including the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for contributions to health care.

While Teed appreciates the recognition, it’s seeing the progress people make on their road to recovery and to living a fulfilling life that motivates him.

“I don’t depend on that (awards) to make myself feel okay. But, you know, I’m glad for them and I appreciate the feedback from them. And at the same time, I know there’s probably 10 others who got some benefit but didn’t say anything,” added Teed.

“I like what I do. I like seeing people get better. I like seeing people get back in control of their lives. It’s satisfying.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices