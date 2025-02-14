Shaping Saskatchewan: Rand Teed

Send this page to someone via email

From specializing in addictions counselling to developing the award-winning television series Drug Class, Rand Teed has spent decades educating the public about the negative effects of substance abuse.

For more than 50 years, Teed, an internationally certified prevention specialist and a Canadian certified addictions counsellor, has been working with people — primarily teenagers — to help them recognize the impact drug and alcohol use can have.

However, Teed’s story started with his own experiences related to substance use.

“I’m a person in long-term recovery. I’ve been drug and alcohol free since 1972, and what I realized from that is that my drug and alcohol use robbed me of my power, robbed me of my passion for life. It became kind of the only thing that I cared about,” Teed shared.

“And once I stopped, I realized that I had lots of work to do to get myself feeling good about who I was and how I was without drugs and alcohol because it had been my solution to everything for a long time.“

Teed, who lived in Craven, Sask., for years but now calls the Moosomin, Sask., area home, says he’s a teacher by heart and by nature. One of his passions comes from seeing people get better and take back control of their lives.

“Most of the work I do is about helping people understand that they can get their power back by changing their relationships with substances but, more importantly, changing their relationship with their thinking.”

Throughout the years, Teed’s work has been acknowledged with accolades and awards, including the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for contributions to health care.

While Teed appreciates the recognition, it’s seeing the progress people make on their road to recovery and to living a fulfilling life that motivates him.

“I don’t depend on that (awards) to make myself feel okay. But, you know, I’m glad for them and I appreciate the feedback from them. And at the same time, I know there’s probably 10 others who got some benefit but didn’t say anything,” added Teed.

“I like what I do. I like seeing people get better. I like seeing people get back in control of their lives. It’s satisfying.”