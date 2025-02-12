Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

B.C. woman hasn’t missed a morning dip for 1,293 days and counting

By Kylie Stanton & Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island woman’s cold plunge marathon tops 1,200 days'
Vancouver Island woman’s cold plunge marathon tops 1,200 days
A Comox Valley woman admits most people think she's crazy because of the daily ritual she's been performing for more than three years. Leasha Maclennan says she doesn't like coffee so she's found a different way to wake up. Kylie Stanton has her story.
Comox Valley, B.C., resident Leasha MacLennan doesn’t need a coffee to wake up in the morning — she has found a different way.

“I just started getting up in the morning and forcing myself in the water every day,” she told Global News.

No matter the weather — it could be warm, cold or icy — MacLennan hasn’t missed a morning dip for more than three years.

“I’m allowed to say no,” she said. “I’m allowed to say, ‘OK, not today,’ if it’s too cold, too dangerous, too whatever.”

But so far, that hasn’t happened.

MacLennan has been doing this morning ritual for 1,293 days and counting.

Mostly she will take a dip in the Oyster River but she has also taken a dip in the ocean, river and various lakes.

“We bring spouses, we bring warm clothes, we bring fire, food,” MacLennan said.

“But you really have to be aware of what’s going on around you and keep yourself safe.”

Click to play video: 'Cold dip community grows in Port Moody'
Cold dip community grows in Port Moody
Despite the cold temperatures B.C. has been experiencing lately, MacLennan said she continues to perform her morning ritual because it makes her body feel great and wakes her up.

“You’re like, ‘Cool, that didn’t kill me,’ and you kind of just have this new lease on life,” she said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

