New Brunswick projecting nearly $400-million budget deficit for this fiscal year

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The New Brunswick government is projecting a budget deficit of nearly $400 million for the current fiscal year.

The province’s third-quarter fiscal update released today says the $398.9-million shortfall is mainly due to soaring health-care costs, including operating and personnel costs at regional health authorities and contracts for travel nurses.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Total expenses are projected to be over budget by $409.4 million.

The government also says total revenue is expected to be $30.3 million lower than in the budget because of lower revenue from the harmonized sales tax.

The province’s net debt is projected to be $12.5 billion.

Finance Minister René Legacy warns the province faces “difficult decisions ahead” because of the results of the last two fiscal quarters, adding that the government remains committed to being fiscally responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.