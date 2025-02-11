Menu

Crime

Fentanyl lab busted in north Edmonton, $450K in various drugs seized

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 7:14 pm
1 min read
Over a dozen kilos of meth, along with bags of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs were seized when police raided two hotel rooms, a vehicle, and a home in the Alberta Avenue area in January 2025. View image in full screen
Over a dozen kilos of meth, along with bags of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs were seized when police raided two hotel rooms, a vehicle, and a home in the Alberta Avenue area in January 2025. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three people are facing a lengthy list of charges after the Edmonton Police Service busted a drug lab in the city’s northeast and found nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs like fentanyl, meth and coke.

The investigation began in November 2024.

Police said the northeast beats team, along with the gang and drug enforcement unit, began an investigation into a group suspected of trafficking drugs from the British Columbia Lower Mainland.

Police said the Grande Prairie RCMP helped with the investigation as well.

On Jan. 28, police searched two hotel rooms in Edmonton, a vehicle, and a home near 117 Avenue and 87 Street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, where police said officers found a fentanyl processing operation.

During the searches, police said the following items were seized:

  • More than 18 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $180,000
  • Over 3.5 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of $229,000
  • Over 2 kg of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $24,000
  • 25 litres of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate, a date-rape drug) with an estimated street value of over $12,000
  • Nearly 60 grams of Alprazolam powder (also known as Xanax, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety and abused) with an estimated street value of over $8,500
  • A firearm
Trending Now

The fentanyl lab was dismantled by the EPS clandestine laboratory team.

Two men, Brett Ogilvie, 43, Owen Lloyd, 21, and a woman, Robin Kelley, 47, of Edmonton were arrested.

A total of 27 criminal charges have been laid, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

