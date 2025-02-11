Fentanyl lab busted in north Edmonton, $450K in various drugs seized

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people are facing a lengthy list of charges after the Edmonton Police Service busted a drug lab in the city’s northeast and found nearly half a million dollars worth of drugs like fentanyl, meth and coke.

The investigation began in November 2024.

Police said the northeast beats team, along with the gang and drug enforcement unit, began an investigation into a group suspected of trafficking drugs from the British Columbia Lower Mainland.

Police said the Grande Prairie RCMP helped with the investigation as well.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Jan. 28, police searched two hotel rooms in Edmonton, a vehicle, and a home near 117 Avenue and 87 Street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, where police said officers found a fentanyl processing operation.

During the searches, police said the following items were seized:

Story continues below advertisement

More than 18 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $180,000

Over 3.5 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of $229,000

Over 2 kg of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $24,000

25 litres of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate, a date-rape drug) with an estimated street value of over $12,000

Nearly 60 grams of Alprazolam powder (also known as Xanax, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety and abused) with an estimated street value of over $8,500

A firearm

The fentanyl lab was dismantled by the EPS clandestine laboratory team.

Two men, Brett Ogilvie, 43, Owen Lloyd, 21, and a woman, Robin Kelley, 47, of Edmonton were arrested.

A total of 27 criminal charges have been laid, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.