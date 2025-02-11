Still no charges in N.B. boys’ killings as suspect remains in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saint John, N.B., say the 46-year-old man arrested last month for the deaths of two boys remains in hospital and has still not been formally charged.

Authorities say the man, whose identity has not been released, will face two first-degree murder charges once his condition allows him to make a court appearance.

The Saint John Police Force say they responded to a call in the city’s north end at 7 a.m. on Jan. 29 and forced their way into a home, where they found the bodies of two boys ages 10 and 17.

They also found a man with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital and remains in police custody.

Investigators did not provide details about the connection between the man and the boys, nor did they describe the nature of the man’s injuries.

Police spokesman Det.-Sgt. Matthew Weir acknowledged the public interest in the case but said further details could not be provided in order to protect the ongoing investigation and eventual court proceedings.

“Once the investigation allows, further updates will be provided,” he said Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.