Crime

Still no charges in N.B. boys’ killings as suspect remains in hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2025 3:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man charged with first-degree murder after two boys found dead in N.B. apartment'
Man charged with first-degree murder after two boys found dead in N.B. apartment
Saint John police say a 46-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges after two boys, aged 10 and 17, were found dead inside a residence. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports. – Jan 30, 2025
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the 46-year-old man arrested last month for the deaths of two boys remains in hospital and has still not been formally charged.

Authorities say the man, whose identity has not been released, will face two first-degree murder charges once his condition allows him to make a court appearance.

The Saint John Police Force say they responded to a call in the city’s north end at 7 a.m. on Jan. 29 and forced their way into a home, where they found the bodies of two boys ages 10 and 17.

They also found a man with life-threatening injuries, who was taken to hospital and remains in police custody.

Investigators did not provide details about the connection between the man and the boys, nor did they describe the nature of the man’s injuries.

Police spokesman Det.-Sgt. Matthew Weir acknowledged the public interest in the case but said further details could not be provided in order to protect the ongoing investigation and eventual court proceedings.

“Once the investigation allows, further updates will be provided,” he said Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

