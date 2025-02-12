Ottawa, engineering firm facing $8M lawsuit over failed Ontario bridge repair

Send this page to someone via email

A company hired to repair the LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont., is suing the federal government and an engineering firm for more than $8 million, claiming it was wrongly blamed for the bridge’s structural failure.

Landform Civil Infrastructures Inc. (LCI) says Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) breached its contract, withheld payments, and spread false claims about its role in the bridge’s collapse, according to court documents obtained by Global News.

The company also alleges that Sigma Risk Management Inc., the engineering firm hired to assess the incident, negligently misinterpreted the cause of the failure, concluding that LCI deviated from the required procedure when it had, in fact, followed the government-approved plan.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the lawsuit, PSPC terminated LCI’s contract, withheld payments and shared incorrect information about its role in the failure with third parties.

LCI is seeking damages, including unpaid invoices, legal costs and compensation for the lost business opportunities, according to court records. These damages have not yet been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Public Services and Procurement Canada updates community on LaSalle Causeway progress

PSPC declined to comment on the lawsuits stating, “We are not able to comment on potential financial liabilities or legal matters or aspects relating to the incident.”

The engineering firm, Sigma Risk, has not yet filed a statement of defence. The case is still ongoing.

LCI itself is also facing its own set of legal issues surrounding the project.