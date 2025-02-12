Menu

Canada

Ottawa, engineering firm facing $8M lawsuit over failed Ontario bridge repair

By Prisha Dev & Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted February 12, 2025 10:19 am
1 min read
A company hired to repair the LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont., is suing the federal government and an engineering firm for more than $8 million, claiming it was wrongly blamed for the bridge’s structural failure.

Landform Civil Infrastructures Inc. (LCI) says Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) breached its contract, withheld payments, and spread false claims about its role in the bridge’s collapse, according to court documents obtained by Global News.

The company also alleges that Sigma Risk Management Inc., the engineering firm hired to assess the incident, negligently misinterpreted the cause of the failure, concluding that LCI deviated from the required procedure when it had, in fact, followed the government-approved plan.

According to the lawsuit, PSPC terminated LCI’s contract, withheld payments and shared incorrect information about its role in the failure with third parties.

LCI is seeking damages, including unpaid invoices, legal costs and compensation for the lost business opportunities, according to court records. These damages have not yet been proven in court.

PSPC declined to comment on the lawsuits stating, “We are not able to comment on potential financial liabilities or legal matters or aspects relating to the incident.”

The engineering firm, Sigma Risk, has not yet filed a statement of defence. The case is still ongoing.

LCI itself is also facing its own set of legal issues surrounding the project.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

