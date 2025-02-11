RCMP identify Carry the Kettle quadruple homicide victims

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have released the names of the four homicide victims on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation on Feb. 4.

The families of the deceased provided RCMP with photos to share with the media. A news release said, “The families have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

The deceased victims are:

34-year-old Tracey Hotomani of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance of Zagime Anishinabek.

47-year-old Shauna Fay of Indian Head.

51-year-old Terry Jack of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

Obituaries for Jack and Quewezance say funerals for the men set for Tuesday — Jack’s on Carry the Kettle and Quewezance’s on Zagime.

An obituary for Fay says a celebration of life is to be held for her Saturday in Indian Head.

Jack’s obituary says he leaves behind a son, grandchildren and a special companion.

It says Jack often went by the nickname “Fats” and loved having friends over to play dice and cards. He also enjoyed hunting, was known for his teasing and gave nicknames to those around him.

Quewezance’s obituary says he leaves behind children, parents and siblings, and that family was everything to him. He was also a “prankster, spinner of tales and keeper of memories,” it adds.

Fay’s obituary says she leaves behind a son, parents and siblings, adding she was always on the move and loved playing guitar while singing with friends and family.

RCMP’s investigation over the last week has determined the victims were injured by a firearm.

“The investigation continues, which includes investigators speaking with individuals who may have relevant information to share, as well as evidence analysis,” RCMP said in a release. “Neighbourhood canvasses have also occurred on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.”

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of the victims.

“We are actively investigating this tragedy to piece together the details of what happened – this takes time. We must be mindful that releasing more specific details could impact the overall investigation,” Inspector Ashley St. Germaine, Senior Investigative Officer of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes said.

“I reiterate: if you have information to share about this investigation, please speak directly with the police so it can be examined thoroughly. Rumours can spread quickly. Please remember the loss the victim’s loved ones have experienced. Misinformation can impact an investigation by rerouting investigators in false directions. Investigations must follow evidence and our investigators are trained to do just that.”

On Feb. 4, RCMP were called to a firearm incident that took place on Zagime Anishinabek. Later that night, Regina police arrested 29-year-old Keagan Panipekeesick at a residence on Mathieu Crescent in Regina.

Anishinabek is charged with one count of pointing a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

“At this time, investigators are examining into whether the firearm-pointing incident and the homicides are connected,” RCMP said last week. “We are unable to confirm a link at this time.”

Two other people at the residence were also taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

— With files from The Canadian Press’