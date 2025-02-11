Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Storm could bring heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to N.S. and N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 11:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: February 11'
Global News Morning Forecast: February 11
Noor Ra'fat gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, as both provinces are expected to receive heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets on Thursday.

The statement for Nova Scotia covers most of the province, with significant winter weather expected to begin as snow Thursday morning.

The precipitation will change over to ice pellets and there will be periods of freezing rain the afternoon.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A changeover to rain may also occur over southern sections of the province late in the day. There remains at this time uncertainty in the icing amounts,” the statement says.

Weather warnings may be issued later on.

Meanwhile, central New Brunswick is expecting “significant snow” and southern New Brunswick will see mixed precipitation.

Story continues below advertisement

Once again, the snow will begin in the morning and change to ice pellets or freezing rain in the afternoon.

“Total amounts are likely to exceed 15 cm for some areas. Travel could become difficult as heavy snow may come during busy traffic hours,” Environment Canada notes.

The same system is affecting Ontario mid-week. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices