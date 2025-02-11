Storm could bring heavy snow, freezing rain and ice to N.S. and N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, as both provinces are expected to receive heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets on Thursday.

The statement for Nova Scotia covers most of the province, with significant winter weather expected to begin as snow Thursday morning.

The precipitation will change over to ice pellets and there will be periods of freezing rain the afternoon.

“A changeover to rain may also occur over southern sections of the province late in the day. There remains at this time uncertainty in the icing amounts,” the statement says.

Weather warnings may be issued later on.

Meanwhile, central New Brunswick is expecting “significant snow” and southern New Brunswick will see mixed precipitation.

Once again, the snow will begin in the morning and change to ice pellets or freezing rain in the afternoon.

“Total amounts are likely to exceed 15 cm for some areas. Travel could become difficult as heavy snow may come during busy traffic hours,” Environment Canada notes.

The same system is affecting Ontario mid-week.