Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vandals strike Halifax-area businesses with anti-trans messaging

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anti-trans messages written by vandals on Halifax-area businesses'
Anti-trans messages written by vandals on Halifax-area businesses
Two Halifax-area businesses are trying to understand why they were recently targeted by vandals. In both instances, discriminatory messages directed at the trans community were written on their buildings. Ella MacDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two Halifax-area businesses are grappling with vandalism after discriminatory messages targeting the trans community were written on their buildings.

The troubling incidents have raised concerns about a possible rise in hate crimes and whether it’s linked to politics south of the border.

Just over a week ago, someone wrote graffiti on Venus Envy’s storefront with a harmful anti-trans statement.

In a social media post, the store says the “reality is that the landscape for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is shifting in many ways, including negative ones which infringe on trans and gender non-conforming people’s right to exist.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Another business, Glitter Bean Cafe, was also vandalized last week with a crude, anti-trans scrawling made on the side of the building.

In that case, the cafe said it will “persist and continue to be a space that offers safety and comfort for marginalized folks” and that the rise in “aggressive, bigoted behaviour” was concerning.

Story continues below advertisement

Some wonder if those behaviours are linked to the political climate.

“I think it’s hard not to connect it to the sweeping measures that are being undertaken currently in the United States and most notably the executive orders that Donald Trump has issued just in the very short time,” said Margaret Denike, a Dalhousie University political science and gender and women’s studies professor.

Trending Now

Lisa Lachance, the province’s NDP 2SLGBTQIA+ spokesperson, said what happens across the border has reverberations at home.

“We’re seeing rights that seemed firmly entrenched being stripped away, and that’s really concerning for folks. So far, that hasn’t happened here, but I’d like to think that we’re going to avoid the culture war around this,” Lachance said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices