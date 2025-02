See more sharing options

Downtown Saskatoon businesses are noticing a decrease in the number of homeless people roaming the streets in recent months.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, it’s most noticeable in front of the old lighthouse building now operated by The Mustard Seed.

The Mustard Seed says while it has 24/7 security, they also have more time to talk to those sitting outside and get them to the supports they need.