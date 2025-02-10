Menu

Politics

Ontario’s main party leaders pledge to help whales at Marineland

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 1:48 pm
The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are pledging to help the remaining animals at Marineland should they win the election.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction euthanized a young beluga whale last week after a lengthy battle with numerous medical issues.

It is the 18th beluga whale to die at the park since late 2019, though Marineland has long defended its treatment of animals.

Provincial inspectors in Ford’s government have visited the park more than 200 times since launching a probe in 2020.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie all say the animals must be better cared for.

The snap election Ford called will be held Feb. 27.

—with files from Jordan Omstead in Toronto

© 2025 The Canadian Press

