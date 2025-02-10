Innocent bystander struck by stray bullet in ‘brazen’ Coquitlam shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP said two people were injured, one of them an innocent bystander, in a shooting on Monday morning.

Supt. Darren Carr, officer-in-charge of the Coquitlam RCMP detachment, confirmed to Global News that they received reports that just after 9:30 a.m., shots had been fired on Lea Avenue near Dogwood Street.

Carr said that individuals in a red Dodge pickup truck had fired at occupants in another vehicle. That second vehicle ended up crashing into a third vehicle, he added.

One person was injured in the third vehicle and the original vehicle, both from gunshot wounds, Carr said.

He confirmed that both had been taken to the hospital, the man from the pick-up truck and the woman from the third vehicle.

Carr said a red Dodge pickup truck was seen fleeing the scene on Como Lake, A short time later they received reports of a vehicle matching that description on fire in Burnaby.

View image in full screen A plume of smoke can be seen rising from the location of a car fire in Burnaby that may be connected with a shooting in Coquitlam on Monday morning. Soren Jensen / Global News

Investigators are working to confirm if the two incidents are connected.

“Obviously a very, very brazen shooting at 9:30 on a Monday morning in a large, built-up area,” Carr said.

“We are investigating the matter and there’s no immediate public safety concerns.”