Sidney Crosby to play for Canada 4 Nations Face-Off after injury scare

Sidney Crosby is good to go.

Canada’s captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament says he’s overcome the upper-body injury that kept him out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ last two games.

The 37-year-old took part in his country’s first practice Monday ahead of the showcase event that represents NHL players’ return to high-level competition.

Crosby helped Canada win gold at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. He also captained his nation to victory at the 2016 World Cup. The NHL skipped the 2018 Olympics for financial reasons before COVID-19 ruined plans for a return to the Games in 2022.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner from Cole Harbour, N.S., leads Pittsburgh with 55 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games this season.

Crosby became the 21s player in NHL history score 600 goals when he reached the milestone back in November.