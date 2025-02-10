Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Monday, Feb. 10

See more sharing options

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 10:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Oakville: Ford will make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Oakville. He will later visit workers at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will make an announcement about health care alongside the president of the Ontario Nurses Association at 9:30 a.m. in Toronto.

Port Colborne: Stiles will make a second health-care announcement outside the Port Colborne Complex and Urban Care Centre at 1:45 p.m.

Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will make a health-care announcement in Toronto at 10:30 a.m. She will spend the afternoon visiting Toronto businesses.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Cambridge: Schreiner will join local candidate Carla Johnson for a tour of a YWCA women’s shelter being constructed in Cambridge, where they will address their party’s solutions to the crisis of caring in Ontario.

They will also tour a counselling and addictions services facility at 3:30 p.m.