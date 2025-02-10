SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Monday, Feb. 10

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2025 6:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Where are Ontario’s party leaders and what does it tell us?'
Where are Ontario’s party leaders and what does it tell us?
WATCH: Ontario's party leaders are fanning out across the province as the election campaign continues. Where they choose to go can have clues for how confident campaign managers feel. Global News' Isaac Callan explains. 
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 10:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Oakville: Ford will make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Oakville. He will later visit workers at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto: Stiles will make an announcement about health care alongside the president of the Ontario Nurses Association at 9:30 a.m. in Toronto.

Port Colborne: Stiles will make a second health-care announcement outside the Port Colborne Complex and Urban Care Centre at 1:45 p.m.

Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will make a health-care announcement in Toronto at 10:30 a.m. She will spend the afternoon visiting Toronto businesses.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Cambridge: Schreiner will join local candidate Carla Johnson for a tour of a YWCA women’s shelter being constructed in Cambridge, where they will address their party’s solutions to the crisis of caring in Ontario.

They will also tour a counselling and addictions services facility at 3:30 p.m.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

