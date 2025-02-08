SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Defenceman Hughes to miss Canucks game vs. Leafs

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2025 5:04 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will miss a fourth straight game Saturday when his team hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says the 25-year-old American defenceman skated on Saturday but will be held out of the lineup as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

Tocchet says a decision has not been made on whether Hughes will play in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, beginning next week.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hughes was hurt in the Canucks’ 5-3 road loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 31.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top blueliner sits second among NHL defenceman in points with 14 goals and 45 assists across 47 appearances this season. He also leads the Canucks in points.

Trending Now

Toronto (33-19-2) will look for a fourth straight win against Vancouver, while the Canucks (25-18-11) are trying to solidify their grasp on the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices