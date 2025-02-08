Menu

Canada

Fast-moving snow storm expected to create ‘hazardous’ conditions in parts of Ontario

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 8, 2025 10:23 am
1 min read
Ontario highway crash leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
WATCH: Ontario highway crash leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
A fast-moving low-pressure system moving into parts of southern Ontario is expected to create “hazardous” conditions Saturday, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency said in a weather advisory the system is expected to bring 10-to-15 centimetres of snow by Sunday morning in some areas. The weather advisory covers municipalities like Toronto, Vaughan and Hamilton.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

The federal weather agency added the snowfall will begin in some parts starting Saturday afternoon.

The warning comes after a portion of Ontario’s Highway 11 was closed in both directions Friday after a large crash involving multiple vehicles in snowy, wintery conditions left one person dead and several people injured.

Ontario Provincial Police said the highway and other back roads located near Orillia, Ont., were closed on Friday after the multi-vehicle collision, as emergency services begged for space to respond to the incident.

A news release from OPP said a 49-year-old man from Brampton had died and 11 other people had been taken to hospital with “various injuries.” The force did not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

The area was under a snow squall warning on Friday morning; Environment Canada warned of poor visibility from snow and local blowing snow.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

