Ontario highway shut down after multi-vehicle crash in snowy conditions

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Highway 11 has been closed northbound after a large crash involving multiple vehicles in snowy, wintery conditions, officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the highway, located near Orillia, was closed on Friday after the multi-vehicle collision, as emergency services begged for space to respond to the incident.

Specifically, Highway 11 was closed northbound near the city and southbound between Old Barrie Road and Coldwater Road.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and give space to emergency vehicles responding to the call,” OPP said.

The area was under a snow squall warning on Friday morning, with another five to 15 cm of snow expected.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Poor visibility in snow and local blowing snow,” the warning read.

OPP couldn’t immediately offer details of the collision but images from the scene showed a stretch of the snowy road with several crashed vehicles on the side of the roadway.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers asked people to avoid the area to limit similar crashes on other nearby roads after the highway closure.

“Side roads are experiencing higher volumes with similar road conditions resulting in subsequent collisions,” OPP said.

Ornge air ambulance told Global News it was requested to assist for reports of “a multi-vehicle pileup.” Two critical care land ambulances and two helicopters were assigned to responded to the scene but “were cancelled and have not completed any transports at this time.”

The force is promising an update from its detachment in Orillia

Parts of Highway 11 have already been closed for a major snowstorm this season.

The highway was closed between Huntsville and Orillia in late November after snow made it impassable.

Snowmobile-riding first responders took to otherwise impassable roads to help rescue people from stranded vehicles around Muskoka, police said at the time.

The storm was so severe that nearby Gravenhurst declared a state of emergency.