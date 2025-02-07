Menu

Crime

Violent altercation caught on camera in Surrey, B.C., restaurant

By Simon Little & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted February 7, 2025 8:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent attack in Surrey restaurant caught on camera'
Violent attack in Surrey restaurant caught on camera
Surrey police say a man was attacked Thursday afternoon by who appears to be a youth. It happened at the Donair Affair in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood. Travis Prasad reports.
Police in Surrey are investigating a violent incident at a restaurant in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Donair Affair on 144 Street and 64 Avenue, across the street from Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

Cell phone video posted to social media shows a man sitting at a table in the restaurant, before being approached and hit in the head with a chair, then punched multiple times.

Click to play video: 'Bullies shoot home of 14-year-old student with airsoft pellets'
Bullies shoot home of 14-year-old student with airsoft pellets

“It’s a disturbing video, you can clearly see somebody who would be suffering from apparent injury from attack,” Surrey Police Service spokesperson Ian MacDonald told Global News.

“To this point, we have been told that there were obviously some things that happened prior to the video recording itself, so we will have to look comprehensively at all of that.”

Police believe there was some kind of exchange between the man and a youth preceding the attack.

Police confirmed the victim, who is an adult, suffered a black eye and a bruised face.

MacDonald said investigators have since spoken to a number of youths who were in the restaurant, including those who were “directly involved” in the incident, along with their parents.

Police would not confirm whether the youth were students at Sullivan Heights, but MacDonald said investigators were working with the school district.

Click to play video: '‘We start feeling ok, it’s another court date’: Bullying victim relives attack trauma'
‘We start feeling ok, it’s another court date’: Bullying victim relives attack trauma

In a statement, the district said it was aware of the incident, but that it does not share information about any of its students.

“The safety of our students and school community is our top priority. Surrey Schools does not condone or tolerate any acts of violence against others,” the district said.

“Immediate next steps for the district include supporting the Surrey Police Service in their investigation and working with any impacted students and their families.”

Students Global News spoke with, meanwhile, said the Donair restaurant is  a popular lunch spot for the school community and described the violence as out of character.

“It’s honestly just shocking and unacceptable,” Grade 11 student Alphonso Barrite said.

“I don’t think that should be tolerated, that’s not right,” added Grade 11 student Krishan Dhanda.

