Speed display signs to reach more Manitoba communities, MPI says

After the success of a pilot program to provide speed display signs to communities across the province, Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says it’s expanding the initiative for a second time.

The Crown corporation announced Friday that the program — which currently serves 34 communities — is going to grow even further in 2025, thanks to $230,000 in new funding from Transport Canada.

The signs let drivers know their current speeds and encourage drivers to slow down.

“Speeding continues to be the cause of too many collisions on Manitoba roadways, and our government is committed to working with MPI to provide the tools to help make our roads safer,” Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe — also the minister responsible for MPI — said in a release.

“Everyone deserves to get home safely, regardless of where you live.”

The minister said that although the interactive signs don’t record information such as licence plate numbers, they do send MPI data on driving patterns across the province.

According to the data received so far, the signs have caused more than 190,000 drivers — over 5.5 million trips — to slow down on Manitoba roads.

“Speed is one of the leading contributing factors to fatal collisions in Manitoba,” MPI president Satvir Jatana said.

“We are proud to partner with municipalities through the Speed Display Sign Loan Program to remind drivers to drive safely on our roadways. It could help save a life.”

MPI said it’s encouraging participation by proactively sending application forms to municipalities and First Nations province-wide.