RCMP continue investigating killings of 4 in home on Saskatchewan First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the autopsies of four homicide victims found in a home in southern Saskatchewan are underway.

They say the two men and two women discovered Tuesday on the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation have not been formally identified.

Officers were again collecting evidence at the First Nation east of Regina.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mounties have said they are treating the deaths as homicides and that the initial investigation suggests the home was targeted.

They say officers are still trying to determine if the killings are connected to a firearms case the same day on a nearby First Nation.

Shortly after the bodies were found, Mounties said they received reports of a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek.

Keagan Panipekeesick, 29, was charged with firearms offences and remanded into custody until his next court appearance Tuesday in Regina.