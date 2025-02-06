Menu

Canada

RCMP continue investigating killings of 4 in home on Saskatchewan First Nation

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 6:40 pm
1 min read
RCMP say officers are continuing to investigate four deaths on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in southern Saskatchewan and that autopsies are underway. Insp. Ashley St. Germaine speaks to reporters during a news conference in Regina, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. View image in full screen
RCMP say officers are continuing to investigate four deaths on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in southern Saskatchewan and that autopsies are underway. Insp. Ashley St. Germaine speaks to reporters during a news conference in Regina, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. GAC
RCMP say the autopsies of four homicide victims found in a home in southern Saskatchewan are underway.

They say the two men and two women discovered Tuesday on the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation have not been formally identified.

Officers were again collecting evidence at the First Nation east of Regina.

Mounties have said they are treating the deaths as homicides and that the initial investigation suggests the home was targeted.

They say officers are still trying to determine if the killings are connected to a firearms case the same day on a nearby First Nation.

Shortly after the bodies were found, Mounties said they received reports of a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek.

Keagan Panipekeesick, 29, was charged with firearms offences and remanded into custody until his next court appearance Tuesday in Regina.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

