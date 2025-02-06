Menu

Canada

Tourism minister won’t seek re-election, vies for Montreal municipal party leadership

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 3:04 pm
Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez-Ferrada has resigned from cabinet and as the Liberal party national campaign co-chair.

Martinez-Ferrada shared her resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media, which says she intends to run to become mayor of Montreal.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is one that I know is right, in which I will continue to fight for progressive values,” Martinez-Ferrada wrote in her resignation letter.

“The desire to serve the city that welcomed the young refugee from Chile, to serve the city that gave me my start in politics, is one that is too important for me to ignore.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She posted a video on social media Thursday announcing her candidacy to lead the municipal party Ensemble Montreal.

Ensemble Montreal members will select their new leader on April 6, who will represent the party as its mayoral candidate in the city’s November election.

Mayor Valérie Plante is not seeking re-election.

Martinez-Ferrada was one of the Liberal’s national campaign co-chairs, alongside Prairies Economic Development Minister Terry Duguid.

Parker Lund, Liberal party spokesperson, said that Duguid will continue to work closely with national campaign director Andrew Bevan and his deputy Marjorie Michel ahead of the next election.

He added there is “no news to share as of now” when it comes to naming a new co-chair.

While the next federal election is not scheduled to take place until the fall, there is a strong likelihood Canadians go to the polls earlier with all three main opposition parties saying they plan to bring down the minority Liberal government at the earliest opportunity.

The House of Commons is set to reconvene  on March 24, and confidence votes are expected to quickly follow with MPs needing to vote on the throne speech and government funding shortly after.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

