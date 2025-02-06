‘This is obscene’: Taxpayer advocates slam government for RCMP vehicle snafu

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says it’s outraged by the way thousands of decommissioned RCMP vehicles are being handled across the country.

In the past, the police vehicles, after being retired from service, were auctioned off. That all changed in 2020, after a Nova Scotia man went on a killing spree in a fake RCMP car.

The public safety minister put a moratorium on auctioning the vehicles in 2021, pending a new plan, which has yet to occur.

Instead, thousands of drivable vehicles are being stored, unused, until they eventually have a date with a crusher.

Franco Terrazzano with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the whole situation is a huge mess — especially since the RCMP used to make between $6 million and $8 million a year in vehicle resales. Since 2021, the CTF says, more than $1 million has been spent to store them.

“What is the government doing? For four years, dragging their feet on this,” Terrazzano said.

“This is such a complete, absolute waste of resources. Canadians are struggling to buy cars right now, and we essentially have rows upon rows of cars just sitting in lots, waiting to be destroyed.”

Public Safety Canada now says non-police looking vehicles will be able to be sold again, later this winter, but the entire process has taken way too long, Terrazzano said.

“This is obscene — we’re not just talking about police cruisers, we’re talking about minivans, ATVs, snowmobiles … come on, pitter-patter, government. Get on with it.

“The idea that the government has had four years to come up with a plan, and there’s still dozens and dozens and dozens of cars … when people can’t afford a car of their own, it’s just crazy to me.”