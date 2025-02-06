Menu

Canada

Quebec tables bill to formally make hockey its ‘national’ sport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
The Quebec government wants to enshrine into law that hockey is the province’s “national” sport.

Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe’s bill, tabled Thursday, also names the first Saturday in February as national ice hockey day.

The bill recognizes that the 150-year-old sport has a special place in Quebec culture — the first official hockey game was played in Montreal on March 3, 1875.

Lacombe, meanwhile, defended his choice to table a bill on hockey while the country faces the threat of crippling economic tariffs of 25 per cent by United States President Donald Trump.

He says Quebecers can’t stop celebrating their culture because of tariff threats.

The bill also amends the Cultural Heritage Act by allowing the government to grant subsidies and ratify agreements to promote the awareness and development of national cultural symbols.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

