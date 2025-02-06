Brandon contractors plead guilty to conspiracy in social housing scheme

Send this page to someone via email

Five Brandon contractors have pleaded guilty to conspiracy following an investigation into social housing contracts by the Competition Bureau.

The bureau said the contractors, who were in court Wednesday, divided 54 Manitoba Housing contracts among themselves over a five-year period beginning in 2011. Court heard the group established the price of taxpayer-funded projects. The combined value of the contracts is $3.5 million.

The investigation led to criminal charges in late 2022.

The contractors were fined a combined total $196,000, with the largest individual fine totalling $61,000.

“Collusion in public contracts allows a handful of unscrupulous businesses and individuals to profit at the expense of taxpayers,” said commissioner of competition Matthew Boswell in a statement Thursday.

“It also reduces the public funds available to respond to sometimes urgent and basic needs, such as affordable housing. That is why we are tirelessly fighting these illegal anti-competitive practices.”

