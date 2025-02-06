Menu

Canada

Guelph needs more ambulatory services and staff to meet population growth by 2034

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 6, 2025 11:40 am
2 min read
Guelph city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph city hall. Matt Carty / Global News
To meet the needs of Guelph and Wellington County’s growing population, more ambulatory services are needed, local politicians say.

The city will need 10 new ambulance stations and 40 additional paramedics by 2034.

On Tuesday, city staff presented a $47 million spending proposal plan at the Committee of the Whole meeting.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said they’re currently discussing the next steps.

“We’re trying to determine the best way forward in trying to make sure that we’re meeting these obligations. Does it mean the city of Guelph looks to acquire land or space or to build brand new service stations in the county somewhere, or is it better for the County to maybe own something, build something and we rent the spaces,” Guthrie said.

The need to increase ambulatory services and staff was identified in a report from Operation Health in Research Limited last November.

Guthrie said a joint committee between Guelph and Wellington County is discussing these issues.

Regardless of what the committee decides, Guthrie said the city will have the final say.

“We may have to earmark some money for an actual build … but maybe we don’t have to if we just going to lease,” he said.

As far as how the city will come up with the funding to meet the criteria, he said there are a few options.

Trending Now

Guthrie said the city may receive some financial help from the province in the form of grants. However, he said there is a funding sharing partnership between the city and the county on the capital and operating side. Regarding staffing, the city and county split costs and cover 100 per cent of the costs together in the first year.

The province covers half of the costs the following year and moving forward. Guthrie said if the city does have to build, they’d have to work into the 10-year-capital plan.

Ultimately, he said staff will address the service needs to meet the growing population.

“I think we have an obligation on the health side and the response side to make sure that we’re doing everything we can. So we are … and with this plan I know that then we will.”

