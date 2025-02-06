Ontario votes: Leaders making stops in Toronto, and southwestern and northern Ontario

See more sharing options

Ontario’s main party leaders are set to make stops in Toronto and southwestern Ontario today before two of them venture north.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make a health-care announcement in Toronto this morning before heading to Thunder Bay later in the day, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles will be in Hamilton and Sault Ste. Marie.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be in Waterloo and is set to visit two manufacturing facilities in the region.

All three leaders focused on affordability measures Wednesday, with the NDP promising to end homeless encampments, the Liberals vowing to double the province’s disability payments, and the PCs pledging to make the gasoline and diesel fuel tax cut permanent.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is sticking to campaigning in the Guelph area, where he will make an announcement this morning before kicking off the party’s local campaign in Hamilton.

The snap election will be held Feb. 27.