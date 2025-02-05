The Strathcona Hotel, Victoria social hub and legacy family business, up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve ever visited Victoria, B.C., odds are good you’ve been to the Strathcona Hotel or one of its several associated businesses.

The six-storey hotel, 70-room hotel shares a property with several nightlife and music venues including the well-known Sticky Wicket pub and rooftop patio, Big Bad John’s bar and an attached liquor store have been landmarks in the city’s downtown for decades.

Now, after 79 years as a family business, they’re for sale.

However, the Olson family says the sale won’t likely happen overnight and could take years.

The family says it’s hoping the new owner will infuse the legacy business with new energy and ideas.

Built in 1911, the building is listed as one of Canada’s historic places and is a popular gathering place for locals and tourists alike.

While the family looks for the right buyer, it says business will go on as usual, with conferences, Christmas parties and concerts all still on the books.