Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

The Strathcona Hotel, Victoria social hub and legacy family business, up for sale

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2025 9:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria’s Strathcona Hotel up for sale'
Victoria’s Strathcona Hotel up for sale
An iconic community hub and tourist destination in Victoria is up for sale. After nearly eight decades, the family that owns the Strathcona Hotel and associated businesses has decided to find a new owner.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

If you’ve ever visited Victoria, B.C., odds are good you’ve been to the Strathcona Hotel or one of its several associated businesses.

The six-storey hotel, 70-room hotel shares a property with several nightlife and music venues including the well-known Sticky Wicket pub and rooftop patio, Big Bad John’s bar and an attached liquor store have been landmarks in the city’s downtown for decades.

Click to play video: 'Victoria’s popular Pic-a-Flic video store closing'
Victoria’s popular Pic-a-Flic video store closing

Now, after 79 years as a family business, they’re for sale.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, the Olson family says the sale won’t likely happen overnight and could take years.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The family says it’s hoping the new owner will infuse the legacy business with new energy and ideas.

Built in 1911, the building is listed as one of Canada’s historic places and is a popular gathering place for locals and tourists alike.

While the family looks for the right buyer, it says business will go on as usual, with conferences, Christmas parties and concerts all still on the books.

Sponsored content

AdChoices