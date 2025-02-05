Some Toyota and Ford cars are being recalled in Canada. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada issued a recall for several popular models of Toyota and Ford cars on Monday.

The first recall pertains to four Toyota models that were manufactured in 2023, Transport Canada said. The recall was issued for the 2023 models of the Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Highlander, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Monday’s Toyota recall was connected to an older recall issued in January. The notice said 31 cars had been affected in the original recall.

“On certain vehicles, the steering wheel spiral cable assembly could disconnect. If this happens, the airbag (SRS) warning lamp would turn on, and the driver-front airbag wouldn’t work in a crash. This may also cause the horn or other steering wheel-mounted controls not to work properly,” the recall notice said.

A malfunctioning airbag could increase the risk of injury in the event of a car crash.

The notice said that on certain vehicles, the inspection completed by a Toyota dealer during the previous recall may not have been done properly. This is why a second recall might be required.

Customers can check on the Toyota Canada website if the recall applies to their vehicle.

Transport Canada also issued recall notices for the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 models of the Ford Bronco. The notice said that on some vehicles, the mounting flange between the external reservoirs and the rear shock absorbers may corrode and fail.

“An external reservoir that detaches from the vehicle could create a hazard for other road users and increase the risk of a crash,” it said.

Transport Canada said Ford will notify affected car owners by mail.