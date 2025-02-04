Menu

Crime

Homicide team deployed after apparent abduction in Abbotsford turns deadly

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. Clayton Little / Global News
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Abbotsford, B.C., after a 19-year-old man was seen being taken away in a vehicle before later turning up with fatal injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the incident was originally reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Witnesses called police to report seeing a man being assaulted in the 2900-block of Victoria Street before being taken away in a vehicle.

Click to play video: 'IHIT speaks to the media on charges laid in connection to Trina Hunt’s death'
IHIT speaks to the media on charges laid in connection to Trina Hunt’s death

The victim was found about three hours later in the Crescent Beach area of Surrey with “severe injuries,” according to IHIT.

He died in hospital on Saturday.

“The victim had his whole life ahead of him and sadly, his family is now left in grief with many unanswered questions,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said.

IHIT said it believes the incident was targeted and that there was no risk to the general public.

Police are seeking witnesses and video to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

