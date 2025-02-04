Menu

Canada

City of Kelowna moves into Level 2 weather protocol, warming tent activated

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 8:20 pm
2 min read
Warming tent set up along Kelowna's rail trail. View image in full screen
Warming tent set up along Kelowna's rail trail. Global News
For the first time this winter, freezing temperatures have prompted the City of Kelowna to move into a Level 2 cold weather protocol as of Monday.

“With a Level 2, that is when we reach between -10 C and -19 C. That is when we open up new options for individuals living outdoors,” said Ali Westlund, the outdoor sheltering coordinator for the City of Kelowna.

The city activated a warming tent set up at the rail trail, as well as warming buses stationed throughout Kelowna.

“We can have up to 50 individuals in that tent a night. First night out we had individuals in there for most of the night, little quieter earlier Tuesday morning. It was at full usage,” said Westlund.

The tent is a pilot project between the city and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, who have outreach staff constantly monitoring people sheltering outside.

“Our team provides breakfast and dinner at the warming tent and once service is done there, they head to the downtown core,” said Troy McKnight, Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“They go looking for people who are living unsheltered in our community, checking for signs of hypothermia or exposure, they’re able to provide them with warming blankets and toques.”

Gospel Mission staff continue that work at the warming tent, through the night.

“We have two outreach staff who stay overnight with one security person, to care for people they’re also looking for signs of hypothermia,” said McKnight.

The first night at the tent, according to the city, was a success.

“We checked in Tuesday morning, we checked in with everyone involved in it, we had no issues, we didn’t have anything arise Monday night,” said Westlund.

The warming tent is expected to remain open until at least Friday, and people are urged to use any available shelter beds.

“Last I heard there are still some beds available and of course, we’re encouraging people to move into the shelter beds,” said Westlund.

The rail trail is home to 56 per cent of Kelowna’s unsheltered population.

