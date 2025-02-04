Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Caring for Kids Radiothon raises critical supports for Alberta Children’s Hospital

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Portable chemo infusion technology a ‘gamechanger’ for kids’ cancer care'
Portable chemo infusion technology a ‘gamechanger’ for kids’ cancer care
WATCH: It's a groundbreaking immunotherapy drug that doctors suggest has increased the cure rate for a common type of childhood cancer by 10 per cent. As Sarah Offin reports, portable blinatumomab infusions are making a life-changing difference for Alberta kids.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon kicks off Wednesday, giving listeners a window into the world-class care that happens every day at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

From 6 am to 7 am each day (Feb. 5-7th) kids, families, medical experts, and dedicated community members will take over the airwaves for the 22nd annual marathon fundraising event.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There will also be special power hours throughout the three days to fundraise for specific pieces of equipment.

All donations made by kids (17 and under) during Radiothon will also be matched by Elevated YYC, up to a maximum $10,000.

Trending Now

It comes as the ACH emergency ward saw a record number of patients — 1000 more — last December than any previous month.

Since 2003 the radiothon has raised more than $45.2 million for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices