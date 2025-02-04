Caring for Kids Radiothon raises critical supports for Alberta Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon kicks off Wednesday, giving listeners a window into the world-class care that happens every day at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

From 6 am to 7 am each day (Feb. 5-7th) kids, families, medical experts, and dedicated community members will take over the airwaves for the 22nd annual marathon fundraising event.

There will also be special power hours throughout the three days to fundraise for specific pieces of equipment.

All donations made by kids (17 and under) during Radiothon will also be matched by Elevated YYC, up to a maximum $10,000.

It comes as the ACH emergency ward saw a record number of patients — 1000 more — last December than any previous month.

Since 2003 the radiothon has raised more than $45.2 million for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.