Winnipeg man arrested after transit hammer attack

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and facing numerous charges after an attempted assault on a city bus Monday morning, police say.

Officers were called to Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Street around 10:15 a.m., where they say the suspect had allegedly tried to attack — seemingly at random — another passenger with a hammer.

Police said the incident was unprovoked, and that the man later moved to the front of the bus and tackled another passenger.

Other passengers intervened, police said, with one passenger using bear spray to stop the man.

The suspect fled the bus and was arrested on the Disraeli Bridge. He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possessing a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident, police said, however the bus had to be decontaminated due to the bear spray, which officers seized. No additional charges have been laid.

