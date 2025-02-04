Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after transit hammer attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg adds livestreamed video to all buses to boost security'
Winnipeg adds livestreamed video to all buses to boost security
RELATED: The City of Winnipeg says its buses are now even safer for passengers and drivers thanks to live-streaming video feeds on all 607 vehicles that can be viewed from Winnipeg Transit’s control centre. – Jun 3, 2024
A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody and facing numerous charges after an attempted assault on a city bus Monday morning, police say.

Officers were called to Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Street around 10:15 a.m., where they say the suspect had allegedly tried to attack — seemingly at random — another passenger with a hammer.

Police said the incident was unprovoked, and that the man later moved to the front of the bus and tackled another passenger.

Other passengers intervened, police said, with one passenger using bear spray to stop the man.

The suspect fled the bus and was arrested on the Disraeli Bridge. He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possessing a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident, police said, however the bus had to be decontaminated due to the bear spray, which officers seized. No additional charges have been laid.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate violent transit incident'
Winnipeg police investigate violent transit incident
