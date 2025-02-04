Menu

Canada

Health alert issued for Guelph following substance-related poisonings

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 4, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health office. View image in full screen
The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health office. Brian McKechnie / Global News
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has issued a health alert for the city.

In a statement on Monday, the health unit said there have been at least 12 reported cases of substance-related poisonings and one fatality over the past five days.

People are being urged to use extreme caution with fentanyl that’s light blue in colour, as it may be more potent than usual and contributing to prolonged sedation, WDGPH said.

The health unit said to not use substances alone, but if you do, use only one third of a normal dose to reduce the risk of an overdose. Also, it is encouraged to carry naloxone.

You can further reduce your risk by using the consumption treatment site at the Guelph Community Health Centre (GCHC) on Wyndham Street before March 31.

WDGPH said the substances can be tested using the GCHC’s Scatr machine or by obtaining drug testing kits from the Sanguen Community Health Van.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

