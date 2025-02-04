‘An unwanted houseguest’: Climatologist predicts extended Manitoba cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s premier puppet prognosticator, Manitoba Merv, may have predicted an early spring on Groundhog Day, but Manitoba still has plenty of winter left.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told 680 CJOB’s The Start the province has more snow in the cards, along with a temperature drop.

Phillips said we can expect between five and 10 centimetres of snow over the next few days.

“It’s going to usher in some pretty cold weather,” he said. “Already, we’re seeing some real frigid weather cross Alberta into parts of Saskatchewan. It just … comes, from west to east.”

Phillips said it hasn’t been the coldest winter on record, but the upcoming below-normal temperatures could stick around for the rest of the month, as an extended cold stretch is in the forecast.

“It’s been not as balmy as last year, but certainly it hasn’t been difficult. I think this cold coming is a little bit different from other colds…. It’s persistent. It’s going to hang in there and not want to leave, like an unwanted houseguest.

“Days are getting longer, but oh boy, the cold from the polar vortex to the La Nina are working against you, so it looks like it’s going to be a cold month.”