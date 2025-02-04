‘No time for bald or summer tires’: Wintry weather slams southern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Snow and extreme cold conditions across the Lower Mainland on Tuesday morning has forced some school closures and dangerous road conditions.

School districts of Greater Victoria, West Vancouver, Qualicum Beach, Cowichan Valley, North Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast are closed on Tuesday.

For post-secondary institutions, UBC, SFU, UVic, Capilano University’s North Vancouver campus and VCC’s Broadway and Downtown Vancouver campuses are closed on Tuesday.

BCIT is open.

While plows have been out all night around the Lower Mainland, officials are warning that some roads are treacherous and driving conditions are dangerous.

“We will ask people (to) be as patient as possible,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We know it’s really inconvenient. We understand your frustration. But the worst thing we do is have collisions that cause even more grief and hurt people.”

Story continues below advertisement

McLaughlin warned that areas of Highway 1, particularly in North Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, are hazardous.

“If you do need to go onto that highway, leave extra time for your travel and make sure you have good tires,” he said.

“This is no time for bald or summer tires.”

Multiple collisions in both directions on Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge were causing extreme traffic delays on Tuesday morning, and BC Highway Patrol is asking commuters to reconsider driving until the roads are clear.

“If you’re a confident driver who is prepared for the snow, you need to slow down more than usual,” McLaughlin added.

“If you’re not a confident driver, or your car isn’t winter-ready, stay off the roads entirely. This isn’t your day.”

2:11 Vancouver Island winter storm makes for treacherous travel

TransLink says operations are running as normal but passengers should allow for extra travel time.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver’s International Airport has initiated winter operations and said flights are arriving and departing, but travellers should check with their airline before making their way to the airport.