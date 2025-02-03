Menu

Manitoba pausing countermeasures to fight against U.S. tariffs after reprieve

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2025 6:27 pm
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. GAC
The Manitoba government is putting on hold plans to remove U.S. alcohol from liquor stores and cut off American companies from provincial contracts.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he’s holding off for 30 days on imposing broad tariffs on Canadian and Mexican set to start Tuesday.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it shows Canadians are effective when they stand up for themselves.

Kinew says he hopes the tariffs never come but the province has to be ready to react if they do.

The premier announced on the weekend the province was pulling American products from liquor stores and halting $80 million a year in purchases.

He also said later his cabinet ministers were looking for ways to restrict U.S. companies from winning contracts to supply goods and services to the province.

Shortly after Trump announced the 30-day pause Monday, Kinew said Canada’s strategy had paid off.

“I think we found out that there’s effective tools in the tool box that Manitoba and Canada has,” Kinew said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

