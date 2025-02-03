Winnipeg cops investigating Sunday morning homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for information about a fatal assault Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Blake Street just before 7 a.m., where they found an unresponsive man.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene, then taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Justin Boulanger, 34, from Berens River First Nation. Boulanger was living in Winnipeg at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).