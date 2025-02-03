Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops investigating Sunday morning homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 3:46 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg in shown in a 2019 photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg in shown in a 2019 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg police are looking for information about a fatal assault Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Blake Street just before 7 a.m., where they found an unresponsive man.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene, then taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Justin Boulanger, 34, from Berens River First Nation. Boulanger was living in Winnipeg at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

