SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

RJ Barrett leads red-hot Raptors past Clippers

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2025 5:59 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Canadian RJ Barrett’s 20-point performance led the Toronto Raptors past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-108 on Sunday afternoon.

Barrett, from neighbouring Mississauga, Ont., added seven assists and six rebounds as Toronto (16-33) won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Scottie Barnes had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Jakob Poeltl registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

James Harden led Los Angeles (28-21) with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. It’s still not clear if the red-hot Raptors will be buyers, sellers, or stand pat.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto point guard Immanuel Quickley had 11 points and six assists in 17 minutes of play time, but didn’t get on the court in the fourth quarter after playing only 4:52 in the third.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Takeaways

Clippers: Toronto played tight defence on Harden and Leonard throughout the game. Although the pair of all-stars led the Clippers’ offence, Harden was limited to 35 per cent shooting from field-goal range and Leonard shot 33 per cent.

Raptors: Tied 61-61 at intermission, Toronto exploded for a 12-2 run in the third to take an 18-point lead by the end of the quarter. Tough defence and a quick transition led to Barrett and Gradey Dick scoring six points on three consecutive drives to the net after stymying L.A. at the other end. That run, punctuated by the Barrett-Dick combo forced the Clippers to take a timeout with 3:31 left in the third.

Trending Now

Key moment

Fans loudly booed the American national anthem then cheered and joined the 15-year-old singer when “O Canada!” began. The strong reactions were presumably in response to a mounting trade war between Canada and the United States.

Key stat

Toronto shot 52 per cent from three-point range, just short of its previous high of 54.2 per cent. That came earlier in the Raptors’ hot streak when Toronto beat the Orlando Magic 109-93 on Jan. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Toronto hosts the New York Knicks on Tuesday in the third game of their four-game homestand. The Clippers host newly acquired Luka Doncic and the Lakers in an all-Los Angeles matchup on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices