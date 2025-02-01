Snap election doesn’t leave Ontario vulnerable amid tariff threat, Doug Ford insists

Send this page to someone via email

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford insists Ontario is not vulnerable during a snap election campaign he called as a possible trade war with the United States looms.

But Ford warned Saturday of difficult times ahead should U.S. President Donald Trump make good on his vow to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Ford called the election this past week.

He justified it by saying he needs a fresh mandate from Ontarians in order to spend tens of billions of dollars to help people during a trade war, should it arise.

The Premier dissolved the provincial parliament on Tuesday, meaning bills cannot be passed into law until the formation of a new government. The snap election is set for Feb. 27 and could cost taxpayers as much as $189 million.

Yet the province is not weak, Ford said at a frigid Saturday morning campaign stop in Brampton, Ont.

“It’s going to give us more strength, more certainty, because right now the only thing certain with President Trump is uncertainty, and when you have a four-year strong mandate, that gives us a lot more strength when we’re negotiating,” he said.

Ford spoke as if the tariffs were a done deal.

The White House said Friday that tariffs on products from Canada, Mexico and China were coming Saturday, but they had not yet materialized when Ford made his campaign stop.

Trump is targeting Ontario’s auto sector with the tariffs, saying he doesn’t need or want Canadian-made cars. He wants those cars to be made in the U.S.

During his last term, Trump signed the most recent free trade deal between the two countries and Mexico, which specifically carved out an automotive agreement. Cars, parts and raw materials are shipped back and forth across the Canada-U.S. border multiple times as they are built.

Trump now wants to rip up that deal.

Should tariffs go through, Ontarians will feel the pain quickly, Ford said.

"The coming weeks and months will be some of the toughest we've ever faced," he said.

"The impact of these tariffs will be felt almost immediately. Companies' orders are going to slow down, factories will have to reduce shifts, workers may lose their jobs."

“The impact of these tariffs will be felt almost immediately. Companies’ orders are going to slow down, factories will have to reduce shifts, workers may lose their jobs.”

Opposition leaders have accused Ford of calling the early election ahead of the June 2026 fixed date to take advantage of good polling numbers and get out ahead of this year’s federal election. They say he is using Trump’s tariff threats as an excuse for personal gain.

Ford insists he can still act as sitting premier while campaigning and has two trips to Washington, D.C., planned for February that he said would be paid for by the PC Party.

Ford sidestepped questions Saturday about whether he would be able to implement his “economic action plan” to respond to tariffs during the campaign.

But he has said it will be the electorate’s decision whether to move forward with the measures, implying they will come after the election should he win.

Part of the plan includes a $22-billion stimulus package to build infrastructure, which Ford has said would go ahead regardless of Trump’s moves.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ford should not have called a snap election.

“A premier doesn’t quit his job when we’re being plunged into a crisis like this,” Stiles said at a campaign stop in Toronto.

“So he decided to quit his job. I’m running to be premier of this province and I’m going to fight for every single job, every single person in every single sector in this province.”

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie’s campaign said Saturday that Ford’s efforts to prevent tariffs have been a failure thus far.

Crombie was also campaigning in Toronto on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was door-knocking in Kitchener, Ont., and supporting his deputy leader’s re-election campaign.

View image in full screen Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner speaks to the media in 2022. Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press

— With files from Maan Alhmidi in Brampton, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.