‘We need to get home’: Calgary WestJet passengers stranded in Cancun

It’s been an extended stay in Mexico for hundreds of WestJet passengers — but not one they planned for.
“We have two very tired unwell kids due to two days of being stuck in the airport with no answers about what is happening.”
Kara, his family and dozens of other passengers arrived at Cancun International Airport Thursday afternoon, ready for WestJet flight WS2249 to take them home.
After two small, hour-long delays, passengers learned their flight was cancelled – and headed back to their hotel about 6 hours after first leaving.
Passenger James Faulkner says everyone went to sleep without knowing when their flight the next day would be.
By 7:30 Friday morning, Faulkner says hundreds of passengers were gathered in the lobby — learning they would board a bus back to the airport at 9 a.m..
“The communication would be the one thing I think WestJet could improve,” he told Global News from his hotel on Friday night.
Get daily National news
Once they were back at the airport, Faulkner and the rest of the would-be passengers faced several short delays with no explanation.
By 2 p.m., he says staff on the plane joined the stranded passengers in the gate area – telling them about an issue with the plane’s climate control system.
A handful of passengers were able to board another WestJet flight back to Calgary that afternoon – but Faulkner, Kara and the majority of the others were stuck waiting and wondering.
But for Kara – who had to make new arrangements for work, said he was ready for this vacation to finally come to an end.
“We need to get home,” he said, explaining that his kids are struggling with the delays.
“Honestly, one of the toughest experiences we have been through.”
In a statement to Global News Friday night, WestJet said both parts and maintenance personnel were on the way to Cancun to complete the necessary repairs on the affected aircraft.
“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience WestJet guests are experiencing in Cancun. We can confirm that there have been multiple cancellations due to unscheduled maintenance,” a WestJet spokesperson said.
The airline confirmed the impacted passengers would be on a flight home on Saturday.
Comments