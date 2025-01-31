WestJet ordered to change some reimbursement practices

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered WestJet to change some of its reimbursement practices.

The group Air Passenger Rights took the airline to court last year seeking an injunction to block what it called “deceptive reimbursement policies.”

Until recently, the company’s website said domestic passengers could claim up to $150 a night and international passengers could claim up to $200 a night for hotels. It also said passengers could claim $45 a day for meals.

Air Passenger Rights said no such limits exist under the law, and while WestJet has removed the language from its website, the group wants the court to grant an injunction preventing WestJet from using the policy in direct conversations with customers.

The ruling from B.C. Supreme Court states that WestJet must not communicate any limit to reimbursement expenses to passengers.

“The fact we had to go to such a length, to go to a Supreme Court judge of a province to get an injunction for what the law already says, that’s a disturbing state of affairs,” Air Passenger Rights president Gabor Lukacs said.

“It shows a failure of the federal government to enforce the law as it is written.”

Air Passenger Rights is now suing WestJet for money owed to passengers they say were misled by WestJet.